EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker
Shipping to USA, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand Only
Get $20 off a purchase the Personal Vision Tracker with a mail-in rebate from 4/30 - 5/31/2018. Offer valid only for US customers and purchase must be made through the EyeQue Store. Rebate cannot be combined with any coupons.
In order to claim the mail-in rebate, use rebate code EYEQ-10000 on the rebate redemption site. To learn more about this program and how to claim your rebate click here for more information.
All values in USD
The EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker is an optical miniscope, smartphone application (myEyeQue app), and cloud-based processing platform. Now anyone, anywhere can take a self-administered vision test and access their nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, and track any vision changes over time.
To access the features of the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker, an active subscription to the EyeQue service is required. With the purchase of a new Personal Vision Tracker, you will be granted one free year of subscription, therefore you do not need to purchase a subscription at this time.
In order to use the PVT, you must have a smartphone that is compatible. Below is a list of smartphones that our team has tested and calibrated. If your smartphone is on this list, then your smartphone is ready to work with the PVT.
|
If your Android smartphone is not listed, it may still work with the PVT. If your smartphone screen has a pixel per inch density greater than 364 your smartphone may work with the PVT. To check, download and install the myEyeQue app. If you receive no error message, your smartphone will work. If you want more information regarding this change please view our FAQ by clicking here.
The EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker can measure your refractive error, determining your degree of nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism. Use the EyeQue miniscope in combination with the myEyeQue application and your compatible smartphone to test your vision at your convenience. Track changes in your vision over time and share the results with your eye doctor.
Be advised that the accuracy and precision of the results vary with individuals. Not all users will get accurate or consistent results including but not limited to effects such as accommodation, other eye conditions, insufficient manual dexterity, or improper use. As the EyeQue vision test is self-administered EyeQue does not make any guarantees regarding results.
To access the features of the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker, an active subscription to the EyeQue service is required. With the purchase of a new Personal Vision Tracker, you will be granted one free year of subscription, therefore you do not need to purchase a subscription at this time. Your subscription period will begin once you have finished the activation process on the myEyeQue app. The serial activation number is included with the Personal Vision Tracker. Once a subscription has expired, the user will need to reactivate the subscription at a price of $4.99 per year.
EyeQue offers a 30-day money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, return the EyeQue miniscope undamaged and in its original case for a full refund. Shipping and handling charges are the responsibility of the purchaser returning the device.
Note: EyeQue is currently shipping to the USA, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. EyeQue supports products purchased for use in these countries. EyeQue is not responsible for any customs, duties, and taxes when shipping outside of the US. While you are free to try the product outside of North America or Europe, EyeQue cannot guarantee the quality and completeness of service at this time. We will be testing and introducing full support in more countries soon.