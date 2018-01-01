The EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker can measure your refractive error, determining your degree of nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism. Use the EyeQue miniscope in combination with the myEyeQue application and your compatible smartphone to test your vision at your convenience. Track changes in your vision over time and share the results with your eye doctor.

Be advised that the accuracy and precision of the results vary with individuals. Not all users will get accurate or consistent results including but not limited to effects such as accommodation, other eye conditions, insufficient manual dexterity, or improper use. As the EyeQue vision test is self-administered EyeQue does not make any guarantees regarding results.

To access the features of the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker, an active subscription to the EyeQue service is required. With the purchase of a new Personal Vision Tracker, you will be granted one free year of subscription, therefore you do not need to purchase a subscription at this time. Your subscription period will begin once you have finished the activation process on the myEyeQue app. The serial activation number is included with the Personal Vision Tracker. Once a subscription has expired, the user will need to reactivate the subscription at a price of $4.99 per year.

EyeQue offers a 30-day money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, return the EyeQue miniscope undamaged and in its original case for a full refund. Shipping and handling charges are the responsibility of the purchaser returning the device.

Note: EyeQue is currently shipping to the USA, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. EyeQue supports products purchased for use in these countries. EyeQue is not responsible for any customs, duties, and taxes when shipping outside of the US. While you are free to try the product outside of North America or Europe, EyeQue cannot guarantee the quality and completeness of service at this time. We will be testing and introducing full support in more countries soon.